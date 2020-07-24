The Airports Authority Discussing The Resumption Of Suspended Projects At Ghadames Airport

Tripoli- The Airports Authority, in a meeting with officials at Ghadames Airport, reviewed the prospects of completing the stalled and contracted projects to develop this airport. According to sources in the authority, the meeting included discussing the possibility of resuming the implementation of these projects by reaching an agreement with the agencies implementing them, or assigning alternative companies to complete them. The meeting also dealt with the implementation of a number of new projects at the airport from the allocations for the current year, and the transfer of other projects to the budget for the next year, in addition to implementing urgent maintenance work for some of the systems and devices in the airport.

Source: Libya News Agency