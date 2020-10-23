The 128th Canton Fair Hosts Online Matchmaking Events to Improve Efficiency for Global Buyers and Exhibitors

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The organizer of Canton Fair, China Foreign Trade Centre, together with its partners and overseas chambers of commerce, has launched several virtual business matchmaking events in France, Ukraine, Tanzania and the United Arab Emirates, in an effort to build online communication platforms to improve efficiency for global buyers and exhibitors.

The online events are part of a new program brought forward by the Canton Fair to offer both suppliers and buyers screen-to-screen opportunities to gain an in-depth understanding of each other’s offerings and demands.

“The coronavirus has significantly disrupted global economic and trade activities, and consequently widened the gaps of international supply chains. The 128th Canton Fair has initiated a business matchmaking program by building an online communication platform to facilitate global buyers seeking business partnerships in China when offline trade fairs are extremely limited,” said Yu Yi, Deputy Director General of Foreign Affairs Office of Canton Fair, “We aim to provide both Chinese and global companies the opportunities to engage new international markets.”

The virtual conferences connected nearly 200 buyers from France, Tanzania, UAE and Ukraine, with 16 Canton Fair exhibitors which presented their products ranging from home appliances, building materials, lighting products, textiles to machines and hardware equipment.

Among featured guests attending the online event were Chen Ruhua, Counselor of the Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy in France, Xiaoqing SU-PELLEMELE, Secretary-General of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Paris Ile-de-France, Thomas Badr Manakut, Senior Manager of the Finance Department of Bank of China Paris Branch, and Zachy Mbenna, Acting Executive Director, Tanzania Private Sector Foundation.

Many exhibitors participating in the event said that the program has opened up a channel that enables them to promote their companies and products to global buyers and reach target markets faster and more efficiently.

Alexander Sainz, a buyer from France, said the event “gathered many excellent Chinese companies which brought a variety of quality-made products.” “I am very interested in many products presented at the event and looking forward to exploring more business opportunities with them at the Canton Fair in the following days”, he added.

“Tanzania has a population of nearly 60 million, and there is a strong demand for agricultural machinery, textiles and other manufacturing products from China. As a member of the EAC and SADC, Tanzania has large market capacity and geographical advantages,” Zachy Mbenna said.

“Canton Fair has been playing an important role in helping companies in Tanzania procure high-quality products from China. The presentations of exhibitors at this business matchmaking event were brilliant, demonstrating the unique charm of the Canton Fair. We believe that it will undoubtedly attract more Tanzanian buyers to attend the online Canton Fair in the future,” he added.

The matchmaking events are an innovative attempt at this Canton Fair to help companies explore international markets and improve trading efficiency, building a fast track for suppliers and buyers to reach pragmatic trade deals.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1318939/20201023171919. jpg