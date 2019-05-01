The 125th Canton Fair Showcases Growing Influence of Textiles and Garments Industry

GUANGZHOU, China, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ – Phase 3 of the 125th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has gathered nearly 5,000 exhibitors from the areas of textiles and garments, shoes, cases and bags, recreational products, medicine and healthcare products and food, offering a detailed overview of evolving global trade.

Maggie Pu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, noted that facing pressure from uncertainties related to global trade and stricter import standards, Chinese companies’ constant efforts in innovation and improvement of product performances guarantee an increasingly global market share.

Customization and Innovation: A New T rend Among Domestic Companies

In response to an expanding market and the continuously evolving specialist tastes of consumers, top Chinese textile and garments companies are not only offering high-quality products but also actively pursuing customization and the development of new techniques.

Tianshan Wool Tex, the leading Chinese cashmere brand and exhibitor, known for its creation of a new-standard in Chinese cashmere, has maintained its competitive edge by tailoring production techniques to different countries’ consumption habits, winning international recognition such as the Spanish International Textile and Apparel Quality Gold Award and the 15th Paris Quality and Technology Award.

Chinese Textiles and Garments Industry Show Increasing International Influence

Latest statistics data from General Administration of Customs, People’s Republic of China shows that the exports of Chinese garments, toys and seven additional labour-intensive products in the first quarter 2019 increased a combined total of 6.5 percent more than last year. Aiming to increase global market potential, Chinese textile and garment companies are gaining increasing market competitiveness on the world stage with comprehensive research and development capability, quick response and service support.

Hebei Bailixin, China’s leading home textile manufacturer, which produces a total of 3,200 tons of a variety of towels annually, exports to 34 countries and regions in Southeast Asia, Europe, North America and Japan. Through cooperation with design teams in Japan and Italy, the company is introducing two to three new products every week, with annual export volume reaching US$14.9 million in the global market.

Company manager Liu Hong said: “We might face pressure and a more competitive global market this year. But we are optimistic and expect greater demand from emerging markets.”

In addition to showcasing Chinese manufacturing, the Canton Fair also strives to introduce leading international brands into the Chinese market. The 125th edition features Gohar Textiles and Cotton Empire from Pakistan, the century-old houseware brand, R.L. Khanna and Shiv Shakti Exports from India, and companies from Turkish textiles and apparel center Denizli.

For more information, visit: http://cantonfair.org. cn/en/index.aspx

About Canton Fair

China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, is held biannually in Guangzhou every spring and fall. Established in 1957, the fair is now a comprehensive exhibition with the longest history, highest level, largest scale and largest number of products as well as the broadest distribution of buyer origins and the highest business turnover in China.

