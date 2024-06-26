Search
Temperature to drop,misty weather over some regions

Temperature tend to drop to become around or slightly below its average in most areas and above average in eastern areas and Al Jazeera as the country is being affected by Indian seasonal surface pressure accompanied by southern and western air currents in the layers of the atmosphere.

Meteorology department expected in its Friday bulletin that the weather will be normal summer between clear and partly cloudy in general, and misty in the eastern regions, al-Jazeera and al-Badia.

Temperatures in some Syrian major cities are in Damascus20/25, Quneitra18/31, Daraa20/25, Aleppo22/36, Latakia26/13.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency

