TECNO Mobile launches the groundbreaking five camera-equipped Spark 5

– Packed with powerful AI technology, a powerful 5,000 mAh battery and 6.6 inch dot-in-display the Spark 5 will be available at retail stores.

HONG KONG, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — TECNO Mobile, a global premier mobile phone brand, has announced the launch of the groundbreaking Spark 5 smartphone. Equipped with five cameras and a powerful 5,000 mAh battery, the Spark 5 will bring photos and videos to life on its 6.6 inch dot-in-display. The Spark 5 will feature TECNO’s HI OS 6.0 straight out of the box, which is built on Android Q, and will be available at leading retailers in the global market.

The SPARK 5 brings unmatched quality in image and video creation powered by its 13 megapixel AI Quad camera on the back and an 8 megapixel front camera. Each of the four rear AI cameras are equipped with specific capabilities – depth, primary camera, macro lens, and AI lens – delivering an extraordinary visual experience to users and showcasing TECNO Mobile’s innovative use of artificial intelligence technologies.

Stephen Ha, General Manager of Tecno Mobile, commented on the launch: “We continue to see demand for our innovative smartphones in the Middle East and we are excited to be launching the Spark 5 in the region. As a brand founded on the principle of innovation and the value of AI technologies, the new Spark 5’s five cameras will appeal to users looking for a power-packed smartphone at an accessible price. Users can enjoy a better-connected life by sparking their creativity with the state-of-the-art camera technology at your fingertips, and share content easily with their friends and families through social media channels.”

Photography enthusiasts can take professional-grade photographs in all modes and with various effects, including the bokeh effect, AI HDR, macro mode and AI portrait mode, making full use of the Spark 5’s powerful cameras. The cutting-edge “immersive screen” will provide users with a one-of-a-kind true full screen viewing experience.

With its upgraded AI Camera 3.0 algorithm and AI Scene Detection, users will transform their photography experience: elevating the quality of photos they take, and making full use of the phone’s six flashes — including four which are situated around the rear camera with dual front camera flash. With the macro mode, users will be able to take extreme close-ups up to four cm away from the subject, allowing them to focus on the details that matter.

The SPARK 5 also features AI HDR technology which increases dynamic range beyond what is captured by the camera’s sensors, allowing users to take photos with less noise and sharper details. SPARK 5’s elegant design comes in four colour options of Ice Jadeite, Spark Orange, Vacation Blue and Misty Grey.

A feature-packed powerful smartphone for everyone

Camera: 8-megapixel front camera and 13-megapixel rear AI quad camera with 4 back flash and dual front flash.

Software, Connectivity and Network: WIFI/BT 5.0 with a 4G LTE enabled network and a 2 Nano Sim slots.

Android Q with MT6761 processor and a 32 GB + 2GB memory. The device operates on HiOS which is a customized version of Android mobile operating system. It allows for a wide range of user customization without requiring rooting the mobile device. The operating system is also equipped with utility applications that allow users to free up memory, freeze applications, limit data accessibility to applications, and other useful features.

Display: SPARK 5’s 6.6 inch dot in display screen is a massive beauty. It gives you a screen with a 90.2% perfect screen ratio allowing for a much broader and a more wonderful viewing experience with a screen resolution of 720*1600 HD that provides extremely sharp display.

Battery: 5,000 mAh that will last you all day on a single charge. Even with power consuming applications running on your tabs, the phone will get you through the entire day.

About TECNO Mobile

TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. Upholding the brand essence of “Expect More”, TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology at accessible prices, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations across a product portfolio featuring smartphones, tablets, and feature phones. TECNO is a major global player with presence in around 60 emerging markets across the world. It is also the global Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com

