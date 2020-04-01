TECNO CAMON 15 TVC to Debut on Channels Television and Startimes Zone from 8:00 to 9:00 pm, April 2nd

LAGOS, Nigeria, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — TECNO is set to introduce its brand-new CAMON 15 series camera phone on Africa’s first-ever TV product launch on Channels Television and Startimes Zone from 8:00 to 9:00 pm, on April 2nd. It has been confirmed that the artist Wizkid will be present during this milestone event and that Wizkid will be offering surprise gifts to viewers. TECNO CAMON 15 series TV commercial has been produced by a team from Hollywood.

TECNO CAMON 15 series will not only be an upgraded version of their previous product CAMON 12 series, but it will also be a cut above the rest of comparable products currently on the market in Africa. With Wizkid, one of the hottest stars in Africa, the Hollywood-produced TV commercial featuring the 64MP SONY camera, and trademarked TAIVOS™ technology, TECNO is proudly launching the CAMON 15 series.

Featuring 4 rear cameras, the main lens is supported by a 64MP SONY camera to create a super high-resolution image. The 64MP sensor improves image clarity by 68%. Click the digital shutter to capture beautiful views and unforgettable memories. Think sweeping evening landscapes with still-life detail you can zoom right into, and you are starting to get the picture.

A pop-up front camera one of the trendiest features for digital photography — users can see themselves from the screen and easily create the professional “bokeh” effect on their own. The technology also uses an algorithm to make pictures brighter and clearer. The AI Beauty can detect the body shape and helps to optimize the body’s appearance, making the form more smooth and beautiful — who doesn’t want to look great in photos?

To know more about what all the fuss over the TECNO CAMON 15 series is all about, or to see if this product is suitable for one’s own needs, the best way is to figure out by oneself: the online launch will be shown on Channels Television and Startimes Zone from 8:00 to 9:00 pm April 2nd. Watch it, and make a choice!

