Tealium’s Digital Velocity conferences return globally

San Diego, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tealium , the largest independent and most trusted customer data platform (CDP), is hosting three flagship Digital Velocity conferences in-person for customers and partners in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions. This year’s theme, Welcome to the Real-Time Revolution: Where Moments Matter , will showcase how customer data can be used to enhance business and customer experience results, specifically in the areas of AI, privacy, and compliance.

“The experience economy is undergoing major shifts driven by the acceleration of AI and evolving global privacy regulations,” said Jeff Lunsford, CEO of Tealium. “Tealium’s real-time platform helps brands take customer experience initiatives to new heights. We enable companies to dazzle customers during their most pivotal moments through data-driven personalization and seamless digital experiences that prioritize trust and respect for consumer privacy. This year at Digital Velocity, we will be deep-diving into how we make that possible for the enterprises we serve globally, featuring use cases directly from our customers.”

Below are the schedules for Tealium’s 2024 Digital Velocity conferences:

This year, Tealium announces strategic investments in several areas as part of its commitment to innovation:

The Tealium Trust Platform: Tealium’s standardized and governed infrastructure for real-time data applications and increased observability to orchestrate compliant customer data flows. This is a culmination of advancements to Tealium’s user interface (UI), embedded analytics, integration marketplace, and more.

Tealium’s standardized and governed infrastructure for real-time data applications and increased observability to orchestrate compliant customer data flows. This is a culmination of advancements to Tealium’s user interface (UI), embedded analytics, integration marketplace, and more. Real-Time Data: The Tealium Moments API and Tealium Moments IQ are just the start of the company’s zero- and first-party real-time data solutions. These features provide real-time insights in new and more flexible ways to own the moments that matter most.

The Tealium Moments API and Tealium Moments IQ are just the start of the company’s zero- and first-party real-time data solutions. These features provide real-time insights in new and more flexible ways to own the moments that matter most. Artificial Intelligence: Data readiness is the foundation for AI success. Tealium is investing heavily in existing and new AI-powered solutions for more intelligent insights. Tealium Predict: DIY-style, machine learning technology for enhanced customer experience initiatives. Tealium Genius: New AI assistant to boost productivity and support teams in better understanding their data layer. Tealium for AI: Fuel AI models with consented, filtered, and enriched data in real-time.

Data readiness is the foundation for AI success. Tealium is investing heavily in existing and new AI-powered solutions for more intelligent insights. Expanded Partnerships: Embrace stack composability to leverage customers’ existing and new partner integrations for a more centralized infrastructure. Tealium’s Cloud Data Warehouse Partner Ecosystem: A collection of integrations to work in harmony with cloud data providers, like Snowflake . Global Ad Partner Expansion: New integration capabilities to accelerate ad performance and measurement with Snap , Pinterest , LinkedIn , The Trade Desk , Reddit , and more.

Embrace stack composability to leverage customers’ existing and new partner integrations for a more centralized infrastructure.

Tealium is also continuing to innovate within highly-regulated industries and has now launched Tealium for Healthcare . This new suite of solutions supports healthcare companies in reimagining the patient experience, all while prioritizing HIPAA compliance. The solution includes the following features: consent management, identity resolution for unified customer views, and secure data routing to protect PHI across the entire customer journey, among others.

About Tealium

As the most trusted CDP, Tealium connects data so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium’s real-time data infrastructure allows brands to power their AI models and activate data for enhanced in-the-moment experiences. Tealium’s turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections from the world’s most prominent technology experts. Tealium’s solutions include a real-time customer data platform with machine learning, tag management, an API hub, and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, privacy-compliant, and secure. Named as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Customer Data Platforms , more than 850 leading businesses globally trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com .

