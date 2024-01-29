TaxBandits E-file Solution: 3 Days Until 1099, W-2, 940, 941 & ACA State (CA, MA) Form Deadlines

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / With just three days remaining until the impending deadlines for 1099 , W-2 , 940 , 941 , and ACA 1095 state forms, TaxBandits, a leading IRS-authorized e-file provider, urges businesses and tax professionals alike to take advantage of their streamlined e-filing and recipient copy distribution solutions to ensure timely and accurate submissions.

TaxBandits recognizes the critical nature of meeting tax deadlines , especially for forms such as 1099, W-2, 940, 941, and ACA state forms in specific states like California (CA) and Massachusetts (MA). Their user-friendly e-filing solution is designed to simplify the filing process, allowing businesses to meet their tax obligations efficiently.

Businesses using TaxBandits gain access to a comprehensive, cloud-based application that not only facilitates the e-filing of federal forms but also provides specialized support for state forms , including those required in California and Massachusetts. This ensures their clients can navigate the intricacies of their filing requirements with ease and confidence. In addition to filing, TaxBandits also supports the distribution of recipient copies with both postal mailing and online access options.

The three-day countdown emphasizes the urgency for businesses to leverage TaxBandits' platform for a smooth and successful tax season. By utilizing the comprehensive e-filing solution, businesses can avoid last-minute complications and ensure compliance with federal and state-specific requirements.

TaxBandits encourages businesses to create a free account and take advantage of the remaining time to file 1099 , W-2, 940, 941, and ACA state forms, particularly if they operate in California or Massachusetts . With time-saving features like bulk upload options , leading accounting firms' software integrations, and built-in error checks using the IRS Business Rules.

TaxBandits takes a personal approach to assisting clients during the filing process, offering communication options such as email, phone, or a Live Chat function. In contrast to long phone trees and automated bots, TaxBandits is committed to providing timely support directly from an expert team member.

Businesses, tax professionals , and service providers can create a free TaxBandits account and begin addressing their last-minute filing requirements by visiting TaxBandits.com.

When asked about the impending deadlines, the CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, Agie Sundaram, responded, stating "We understand the importance of a seamless and stress-free tax filing experience, especially with imminent deadlines for critical forms. TaxBandits is committed to empowering businesses with an efficient e-filing solution that caters to their federal and state-specific needs. We also empower our clients by offering the highest standard of customer support ; our team is working extended hours through the deadline to ensure our clients are taken care of."

About TaxBandits:

TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider specializing in 1099 , Form W-2 , 1095-C , 1095-B , Form 940 , Form 941 , and Form W-9 . Serving businesses, service providers, and tax professionals, TaxBandits offers a comprehensive solution for year-end filings.

Software providers and other high-volume filers can take advantage of TaxBandits API . The integration allows them to add value for their clients and expand monetization efforts. TaxBandits API enables seamless preparation and e-filing of 1099 , W-2, 941, 940, and ACA 1095 forms. Software providers can also use the developer-friendly 1099 API to request W-9s and automate 1099 filings efficiently.

About SPAN Enterprises:

Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management for over a decade. The SPAN Enterprises portfolio includes Tax 990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

