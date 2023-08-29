Takala discusses the UK’s ambassador election file and efforts to achieve national reconciliation.

The Head of the High Council of State, Mohamed Takala, reviewed with the UK’s Ambassador to Libya, Caroline Hurndall, what had been accomplished in the elections file.

During the meeting held at the council’s headquarter in Tripoli, the two sides discussed the efforts to achieve national reconciliation and stability in the country, according to the communication office of the council.

The two parties also discussed ways of enhancing joint cooperation between the two countries to serve the interests of the two peoples.

Source: Libyan News Agency