Tashkent, Syrian weightlifter Maan Asaad gained two new medals a gold and silver at the 2024 Asian Weightlifting Championships in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent. Asaad won the silver medal in the snatch with a lift of 192 kg. He won the gold medal in the total. Asaad also won the gold medal in the clean and jerk with 252 kg. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency