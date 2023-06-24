Syrian-Palestinian talks on services in Palestinian refugees’ camps in Syria

Minister of Local Administration and Environment, Chairman of the Higher Relief Committee, Eng. Hussein Makhlouf, discussed with member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, head of Palestinian Refugee Affairs Department Dr. Ahmad Abu Holi the reality of eater and draining service and infrastructures at the Palestinian refugee camps and the possible cooperation projects with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Eng. Makhlouf highlighted, during a meeting the government’s efforts to provide services for Palestinian refugees in camps and other neighborhoods in all cities, stressing the importance of joint cooperation to mobilize all potentials to obtain any support that meets the needs of the Palestinian refugees in Syria.

Abu Holi, in turn, hailed the efforts exerted by the Syrian government to provide services to the Palestinian refugees.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency