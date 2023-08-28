Syrian-Indian meeting touches upon prospects of boosting industrial cooperation

Development of cooperation between Syria and India in the industrial domain as well as the cross-promoting and marketing along with holding exhibitions for the industrial products in both markets were topics discussed on Monday.

That was in meeting brought together Board of Directors of the Industry chamber of Damascus and its countryside along with Indian Charge d’Affaires in Damascus, Vijay Pandey.

The two sides discussed also benefiting from expertise to train cadres, securing job opportunities for the IT graduates via networking, along with expanding cooperation in the field of film and television industry through specialized committee in the Chamber.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency