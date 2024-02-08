Syria wins two golds at Sharjah International Para Athletics Forum

Abu Dhabi, Syrian athlete Alaa Abdul-Salam won two gold medals at competitions of Sharjah International Para Athletics Forum held with the participation of 44 countries. Athlete Abdul-Salam gained the two golds in the pétanque and javelin throw (F53), while athlete Khalil Mahmoud ranked 4th in the competitions of pétanque (F57). In a statement to SANA, Head of the Syrian Paralympic Committee Omar al-Aroub, hailed the successive achievements of special games, particularly as they qualify the Syrian team for 2024 Paris Olympics. Al-Aroub noted that Syria will also participate in Khorfakkan International Athletics Forum to be held Thursday in the United Arab Emirates. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency

