Syria, Lebanon discuss ways to enhance cooperation for return of the displaced

Syria and Lebanon have discussed ways to enhance cooperation for the return of the (displaced) to their homeland.

That came during a meeting that brought together Minister of the Interior, Major General Mohammad al-Rahmoun, and Minister of the Displaced in the caretaker government of the Lebanese Republic, Issam Sharaf al-Din.

The Minister of the Interior affirmed that Syria has provided all the necessary facilities to secure the return of the (displaced) to their homeland, as well as addressing their situation at the border posts and solving all the problems they face.

In turn, Minister Sharaf al-Din noted that this visit comes as a continuation of previous visits and developments.

He added that communications with the Syrian state are necessary to reach advanced steps in this file, based on the plan that was developed and submitted to the Lebanese Council of Ministers, in order to facilitate the safe and dignified return of the displaced.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency