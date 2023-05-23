Syria is part to most International pacts on prevention of all forms of crime, Ambassador Khaddour says

Syria’s permanent representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna, Ambassador Hasan Khaddour said Monday that Syria is part to most International pacts on prevention of all forms of crime, adding that Syria is keen on modernizing and developing its national laws in line with these international agreements.

“Based on that fact, the Syrian government has issued a package of laws that included combating human trafficking, anti-money laundering, preventing the financing of terrorism, kidnapping, detaining freedom, anti-cybercrime, banking secrecy, and many other laws,” Khaddour said in a statement at the thirty-second session of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

The Ambassador added that President Bashar al-Assad issued law No. 20 for 2022 stipulating the rearrangement of the criminal law acts of the cyber-crime in order to combat the IT crimes.

Khaddour said that the war in Syria and the US-western economic measures caused waves of resident displacement to neighboring territories, a matter that mounted the phenomena of human trafficking, particularly children.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency