Syria expresses condolences to Indian people and government over victims of trains collision

Syria has expressed deep sorrow over the killing of hundreds and injury of thousands of people in trains collision in India, and stressed standing by the Government and friendly people of India in this catastrophic accident.

“Syria expresses great regret and deep sadness for the friendly Republic of India over the killing of hundreds and injury of thousands of people in several trains collision in eastern Odisha state,” the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said on Saturday on its website on Twitter.

The Ministry added that the Syrian Arab Republic stressed solidarity and stand by the government and the friendly people of India, expressing condolences to the families of the victims, and wishing quick recovery for the injured.

At least 280 people have died and 900 are injured, in a collision involving three trains east of India, in one of the worst rail crashes in India in recent years.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency