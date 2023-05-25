Syria condemns terrorist attack on Iranian-Pakistani border

Syria has condemned the terrorist attack on a post on the Iranian-Pakistani border in the city of Saravan in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, southeastern Iran, which was launched by a group of persons who fled away.

“Syria affirms that this cowardly terrorist act aims to destabilize security and stability on the border between the two countries, and to prevent cooperation and trade exchange between the two peoples, and aims to undermine the brotherly relations and friendship between the two peoples,” Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said Thursday in a statement on its official Facebook page.

The ministry concluded its statement by saying: “Syria extends its condolences to the brotherly Iranian people for the martyrdom of the Iranian soldiers, and affirms its adherence to dialogue and diplomacy as a means to finding a peaceful solution to disputes between countries.”

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency