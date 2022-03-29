Synchronoss Personal Cloud Enables Kitamura’s PicStorage Service

Multimedia Retailer to Offer PicStorage Cloud Solution to Millions of Customers

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced that Kitamura, the leading multimedia retailer in Japan, has launched a white-label version of the Synchronoss Personal Cloud under the name PicStorage.

Kitamura is one of Japan’s leading retailers offering image-related services and products, including cameras, photo printing, video dubbing, photo studio, photo books and more. The retailer has over 1,000 retail locations across the country with over 20 million paying visitors each year and approximately 10 million consumers registered in its online services. Through this integration, Kitamura will be able to provide seamless online and retail experiences with the new PicStorage personal cloud offering.

“In addition to our carrier and service provider partners, Synchronoss is exploring new applications for our cloud platform,” said Yosuke Morioka, General Manager, Synchronoss Japan. “Our collaboration with Kitamura and their launch of PicStorage is just one example of how the Synchronoss Personal Cloud can be leveraged as a value-add service across multiple industries and verticals. “

Kitamura will offer PicStorage as a subscription-based service. It will include a branded app and access to an online portal to store, manage, and share digital content.

“The launch of PicStorage is a perfect extension of our product and services portfolio,” said Hajime Yanagisawa, Chief Digital Officer & Managing Executive Officer, Kitamura. “Now millions of our customers will be able to safeguard their digital content in the cloud and share them with friends and family. PicStorage allows the customer to experience new ways to organize and enjoy their photos and memories. Kitamura will continue to expand this service with photo related services that will enhance the customer experience.”

In addition to Kitamura, Synchronoss has customers in the US, Europe, and Asia, including Verizon, AT&T, Tracfone, Assurant, Allstate Protection Plans, Telkomsel, BT, Proximus and SFR.

About Kitamura

Kitamura is a leading company of photographic and video-related products and services in Japan. The company owns Japan’s largest in-house laboratories (photo and video processing factories) and delivers its services and products via more than 1,000 retail stores nationwide and online. It is the company’s mission to provide services to shape customer memories not only at that moment but also for decades to come, restore photos, and revive precious memories.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. That’s why more than 1,500 talented Synchronoss employees worldwide strive each day to reimagine a world in sync. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com .

