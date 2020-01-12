Suspension Of Schools For A Week In Greater Tripoli

Breaking news
Tripoli-The Education Authority in Suk Al Gomoa has announced that schools have been suspended until next week starting today Sunday. The Authority said the decision was made following a meeting of education controllers in Tripoli on Saturday to assess the situation. According to the Ministry's communication office, the meeting agreed a suspension of schools in the capital until next week out of fear for safety of students and staff in light of the ongoing armed clashes in the capital.
Source: Libya News Agency