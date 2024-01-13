SUFFOCATION INJURIES DURING CONFRONTATIONS WITH OCCUPATION FORCES IN HUSAN, WEST OF BETHLEHEM

Dozens of citizens suffocated with poisonous gas this evening during confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces in the village of Husan, west of Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian News Agency, Wafa. Eyewitnesses reported that "confrontations broke out between young men and the occupation forces, who stormed the Al-Muteena area in the village, during which they fired stun grenades and poisonous gas, which led to several citizens suffocating." They added, "The occupation forces forced citizens to close their shops, and blocked the eastern entrance to the village in both directions, causing a severe traffic jam." Source: National News Agency - Lebanon