Sudan closes borders with Libya, Central African Republic

KHARTOUM Sudan's transitional government ordered the immediate closure of the nation's borders with Libya and Central African Republic, citing security and economic dangers.

A statement on Thursday by the Sovereign Transitional Council said vehicles had been illegally crossing the borders with the two nations, which have both been mired in violence.

The council did not give further details about what the dangers were.

The announcement followed a meeting between the council and the government of South Darfur State, part of Sudan's western Darfur region that has suffered from violence since 2003 when a conflict erupted between mainly non-Arab tribes and the Arab-led national government of ousted President Omar Hassan al-Bashir.

Sudan has often complained about arms trafficked through its borders with Libya and Central African Republic. Conflicts in both nations have left their governments with little or no control of security over swathes of their territory.

The statement did not mention Chad, which has a long border with Sudan's Darfur region. Chad and Sudan have security pacts in place and joint forces patrol the boundary.

The council also instructed the officials to end the security disturbances, reactivate the joint work among the regular forces in South Darfur state and intensify arms collecting operations.

Since Sept 20, South Darfur state's capital Nyala has been witnessing popular protests against food and fuel crisis, lack of justice and continued security disturbances.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK