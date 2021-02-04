Stryker Launches Hospital Bed

Safe, smart and scalable, ProCuity Bed Series is a versatile, low-height bed for all patient care environments – from MedSurg units to the ICU. Featuring wireless connectivity with advanced fall prevention technologies, it is designed to enhance patient and caregiver safety.

KALAMAZOO, Michigan, USA, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Stryker, one of the world’s leading medical technology companies, announced its EMEA launch of a completely wireless hospital bed, ProCuity™. This bed series was designed to help reduce in-hospital patient falls at all acuity levels and improve nurse workflow efficiencies and safety. It can connect seamlessly to nurse call systems without the use of cables or wires.

“Patient safety is at the foundation of everything we do at Stryker. With rising acuity rates leading to increased bed demand, coupled with the continuing challenge of in-hospital falls, we needed to find a solution to further enhance our response to some of today’s most pressing healthcare challenges,” said Jessica Mathieson, VP/GM of Acute Care, Stryker. “Leveraging our long history in innovation, ProCuity is the culmination of years of extensive research and feedback from nurses and other healthcare professionals. It was designed to improve patient outcomes and assist caregivers for years to come.”

Set at a low height of 29.2 cm, ProCuity is ergonomically designed with the latest technologies to promote safe patient handling and help reduce fall-related injuries, including intuitive patient positioning and bed alarms as well as ergonomic side rails. Helping to address nurse call cable connectivity issues prevalent in hospitals today, ProCuity can be equipped with fully wireless features. Additionally, the bed’s easy-to-use touchscreens and other key components are designed to make the job of caregivers easier and more efficient, while providing for a more enhanced patient experience.

Specific key features of ProCuity include:

Completely Wireless: ProCuity’s Secure® Connect™ wireless solution allows the bed to connect without cables to nurse call systems. Additionally, with iBed Wireless, bed data, including bed configuration and exit alarm activity, are wirelessly compatible with facilities’ hospital information systems (HIS)1. To help give caregivers increased visibility to safe bed configuration and bed exit alarm activity, ProCuity can also integrate with Stryker’s optional patient-centric clinical dashboard, iBed Vision.

Ergonomic Side Rails: Three-position Secure® Assist side rails allow for easier patient entry and exit as well as nurse-patient interaction. By working in a “clocking motion,” the side rails stay tightly close to the bed, thus avoiding interference with any real estate next to the bed.

Intuitive Patient and Bed Monitoring Systems: ProCuity’s exclusive Adaptive Bed Alarm uses load cell technology to sense a patient’s weight and alert nurses if a patient is out of position or has left the bed. With ProCuity’s iBed™ Watch system, all operational aspects of the bed, including side rail positioning, head of bed angle and height, are monitored. Caregivers are alerted if any components are out of position.

Standard, Customizable Platform: From MedSurg units to the ICU, the ProCuity bed series is designed to meet all patient acuity levels making standardization across hospitals easier, while reducing hospital costs associated with renting specialty beds and the need for bed transfers and extra staff.

Enhanced Patient Experience: To provide greater flexibility for taller patients, ProCuity has an integrated bed extender, which allows the bed to stretch an additional 30 cm in length. It also comes with a USB port and holder to allow patients to charge and store personal electronic devices like phones.

Global Launch: ProCuity will be launched globally in over 70 countries, with a market focus in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia/New Zealand, and Asia.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com .

1. HIS systems must be approved, or an integration developed in order for iBed applications to function.

