Stephanie Williams: Situation In Libya Still Is Fragile

Tripoli-Acting UN Special Representative Stephanie Williams, the Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya has described the situation in Libya as fragile and dangerous, and said the country is suffering from a deterioration of living standards coupled with lack of services, an acute banking crisis and institutional and financial divisions. Williams was speaking at the final meeting of the second round of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, which was conducted via video link, to discuss mechanisms of eligibility to posts of the executive authority. She said this situation has a direct impact on the ordinary Libyan citizens, a record number of them have become in need for humanitarian assistance, which raises the alarm about the need to take practical steps to push forward the political process. As for concerns raised by participants over use of digital voting on mechanisms of eligibility to unified executive posts, Williams told the participants that UNSMIL would provide a practical solution that guarantees transparency and confidentiality, to wind up discussion on mechanisms of legality to executive posts. Williams said she never intended to distort what was going in the Political Dialogue, adding that she told the participants that we need to make a progress before we go to a direct meeting. She reminded the participants of the last briefing she made to the UN Security Council in which she warned that the UN forecast was that 1.3 million Libyans need assistance. Williams also reminded the participants that the main demand of the members of the Military Commission 5+5 was to make the political talks a success.

Source: Libya News Agency