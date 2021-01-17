Stephanie Williams Announces Next Monday As Date For Vote On Proposed Executive Selection Mechanism

Tripoli - The Acting Special Representative Of The Secretary-General Of The United Nations, Stephanie Williams, Announced That The Advisory Committee Emanating From The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum Has Reached An Agreement On The Mechanism For Selecting The Executive Authority.

Williams said during an online conference, Saturday, that members of the advisory committee agreed, in their meetings in Geneva, to set next Monday to vote on the proposed executive selection mechanism.

Williams considered that a compromise was reached, to choose a temporary executive authority that would lead the country until the elections next December, stressing that if the vote on the mechanism was successful next Monday, the mission would start receiving nominations, stressing that the December elections will be held according to constitutional bases to be agreed later on.

Source: Libya News Agency