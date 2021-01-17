- ticket title
- Stephanie Williams Announces Next Monday As Date For Vote On Proposed Executive Selection Mechanism
- Families Of Victims Found In Mass Graves In Tarhuna Identify Their Relatives On Saturday
- Head Of The Committee Concerned With Mass Graves In Tarhuna Hands Over Two Bodies To Their Families After Their Identification
- Civil Aviation Authority Calls On Airlines To Immediately Stop Increase Of Domestic And International Ticket Prices
- UNSMIL Reveals Details Of Advisory Committee’s Proposal On Mechanism For Selecting The Interim Authority
Stephanie Williams Announces Next Monday As Date For Vote On Proposed Executive Selection MechanismJanuary 17, 2021
Tripoli - The Acting Special Representative Of The Secretary-General Of The United Nations, Stephanie Williams, Announced That The Advisory Committee Emanating From The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum Has Reached An Agreement On The Mechanism For Selecting The Executive Authority.
Williams said during an online conference, Saturday, that members of the advisory committee agreed, in their meetings in Geneva, to set next Monday to vote on the proposed executive selection mechanism.
Williams considered that a compromise was reached, to choose a temporary executive authority that would lead the country until the elections next December, stressing that if the vote on the mechanism was successful next Monday, the mission would start receiving nominations, stressing that the December elections will be held according to constitutional bases to be agreed later on.
Source: Libya News Agency