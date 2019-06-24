Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts Opens a New Hotel in Egypt

New luxury hotel right next to Cairo’s Pyramids conjures up the spirit of the Pharaohs.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — The “Evolution Steigenberger” has turned its attention to the immortal Egyptian Pharaohs. The latest hotel venture to be launched by Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts is located close to the Pyramids of Gizeh and the new Grand Egyptian Museum and will open for business this week. The Steigenberger Pyramids Cairo lies in a truly unique setting amidst the very heart of the historic sights of Egypt. It offers a contemporary design and an “Evolution Steinberger” lifestyle which combines tradition and innovation at the very highest level.

The resort boasts 132 elegantly furnished rooms and suites with state-of-the-art fixtures and fittings, a generously proportioned pool facility and a wide choice of restaurants and bars. Only a few steps away from the Pyramids, this is a place where Egypt’s long history and the country’s world-famous hospitality come together stunningly. The new resort is the ideal starting point for sightseeing and relaxation as well as providing a perfect venue for business meetings.

“We are delighted to be able to launch a further urban resort under the Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts brand at such a unique location,” said Deutsche Hospitality´s CEO Thomas Willms, who was present at the official opening ceremony and celebrations. “Our brand has a deep and long-lasting relationship with Egypt as we are running hotels here for decades. The Steigenberger Pyramids Cairo is our twelfth hotel in Egypt, and we are looking forward to the next ones.”

