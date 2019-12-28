Statement By The Algerian Presidency: The Supreme Council Of Algerian Security Takes Measures To Protect The Borders With Libya And Mali

Algeria- Lana - The Algerian news agency said, that the Algerian President, 'Abdel Majid Taboun', presided over a meeting of the Supreme Security Council yesterday. According to the presidential statement, the official agency said that the Supreme Council studied the situation in the region, in particular on the Algerian borders with Libya and Mali. The Presidency statement indicated that the Council decided in this framework to take a number of measures to protect the Algerian borders, in addition to taking a decision to reactivate and revitalize Algeria's role at the international level, especially with regard to the Libyan and Mali files, and in the Sahel and Sahara region and in Africa in general.

Source: Libya News Agency