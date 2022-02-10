StashAway launches She Invests, a master class series to help close the Gender Investing Gap

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Statistics show that, on average, women earn better investment returns, have a higher savings rate, and invest more consistently compared to men. And yet, fewer women invest than men. So why does the “gender investing gap” still exist?

StashAway will explore this question and more in its first masterclass series. She Invests will cover Personal Finance and Investing Basics, Investing in Your Beliefs with Thematic Investing, Digital Assets and Gender-equal practices at the Workplace.

Nandini Joshi, StashAway COO, says, “Compared to men, women tend to live longer, defer financial planning to their partners, and take time off work to look after their families. So it’s crucial that women take charge of their long-term financial planning and retirement needs. She Invests will immerse women in the full spectrum of financial planning opportunities, from investing in the S&P500 to understanding the world of crypto and NFTs.”

Michele Ferrario, StashAway Co-founder and CEO, adds, “Data shows that 94% of men want their partners to be involved in financial decisions. And the majority of women who defer financial decisions to their partners also want to be involved[1]. She Invests doubles down on StashAway’s efforts to equip everyone with the knowledge and tools to have that conversation at home about financial planning, and ultimately build and manage wealth for the long term.”

She Invests is an extension of StashAway Academy, the company’s free personal finance course, which has seen more than 16,000 female attendees across 5 markets. And the results speak for themselves: Clients who identify as female now make up half of StashAway’s client base, up from 10% from the company’s launch 5 years ago.

