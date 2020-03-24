Breaking news
- Libyan Foreign Ministry Calls Upon All Citizens For Good Treatment With Guests Resided In Libya As Well As Diplomats And Foreign Workers
- Spokesman Of The NAG Foreign Ministry: Announcement
- Snapshots from the field: Libya – 24 March 2020
- Acting SRSG, Stephanie Williams, strongly condemns grave violations of humanitarian pause in Libya, calls for immediate halt to all military operations
- Secretary-General Welcomes Openness to Libyan Humanitarian Pause amid COVID-19 Global Pandemic
Tripoli – The official spokesman of the foreign ministry in the National Accord Government ‘Mahamad Geblawi’, announced that the General Consulate in Sfax, had provided till now accommodations for 1187 citizens, and still continuing the inventory of citizens. According to the media office, the spokesman called on all stranded citizens from travelling, to stay in their rooms and flats which were provided for them, and to stay inside and follow the full health instructions.
Source: Libya News Agency
