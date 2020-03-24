Spokesman Of The NAG Foreign Ministry: Announcement

Tripoli – The official spokesman of the foreign ministry in the National Accord Government ‘Mahamad Geblawi’, announced that the General Consulate in Sfax, had provided till now accommodations for 1187 citizens, and still continuing the inventory of citizens. According to the media office, the spokesman called on all stranded citizens from travelling, to stay in their rooms and flats which were provided for them, and to stay inside and follow the full health instructions.

Source: Libya News Agency