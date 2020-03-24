Wednesday, 25/3/2020 | 8:30 UTC+0
Libyan Newswire

From around the world

Breaking news
ticket title
Libyan Foreign Ministry Calls Upon All Citizens For Good Treatment With Guests Resided In Libya As Well As Diplomats And Foreign Workers
Spokesman Of The NAG Foreign Ministry: Announcement
Snapshots from the field: Libya – 24 March 2020
Acting SRSG, Stephanie Williams, strongly condemns grave violations of humanitarian pause in Libya, calls for immediate halt to all military operations
Secretary-General Welcomes Openness to Libyan Humanitarian Pause amid COVID-19 Global Pandemic
You are here:  / Government Policy / Spokesman Of The NAG Foreign Ministry: Announcement

Spokesman Of The NAG Foreign Ministry: Announcement

March 24, 2020   

Post by relatedRelated post

Tripoli – The official spokesman of the foreign ministry in the National Accord Government ‘Mahamad Geblawi’, announced that the General Consulate in Sfax, had provided till now accommodations for 1187 citizens, and still continuing the inventory of citizens. According to the media office, the spokesman called on all stranded citizens from travelling, to stay in their rooms and flats which were provided for them, and to stay inside and follow the full health instructions. 

Source: Libya News Agency

-->

POST YOUR COMMENTS

   
   