Spokesman For House Of Representatives Visits Lana.

Tripoli, 27 December 2020(Lana) The Tripoli-based House of Representative Spokesman Asad Al Shertaa on Sunday visited the Libyan News Agency where he met Lana Director Abdul Baset Abu Diyah. Cooperation between Lana and the House of Representatives Communication Office including covering the House meetings and activities were discussed at the meeting. Role of the Libyan News Agency as a national agency assigned to disseminate news, information and features through daily news bulletins in Arabic, English and French was highlighted at the meeting. Al Shartaa said the House of Representatives was ready to cooperate with Lana as a institution of expertise and experience in the information and news sector. The meeting was attended by the Lana Editor Mustafa Azyez. =Lana=

Source: Libyan News Agency