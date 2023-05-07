Speaker of the Parliament holds a meeting with officials in Anbar Province

"The Speaker of Parliament, Muhammad al-Halbousi, held today, Sunday, a meeting in Anbar Governorate, which included its Governor, his deputies, heads of administrative units, and directors of departments in the province.

The meeting discussed the governorate's vision, the most important strategic plans for the coming period, and the continuation of construction and reconstruction efforts.

The meeting stressed the need to make more efforts to provide service to the citizen and meet his needs, praising the efforts and work of the cadres of the governorate in construction and reconstruction, pointing at the same time to the need to provide the necessary financial capabilities and allocations for the governorate, and the importance of the federal Ministries taking their role in the reconstruction of their institutions and infrastructure, especially in Energy, municipalities and health files.

Al-Halbousi also stressed the importance of intensifying efforts from everyone, upgrading the work of their institutions, and the importance of adopting the principle of rewarding persevering glory and holding negligent accountable according to legal controls.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency