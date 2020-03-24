Snapshots from the field: Libya – 24 March 2020

Accessing clear and credible health information is essential during a pandemic, often saving lives.

As the world struggles to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the inter-agency call centre recently launched by the Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) in Tripoli is playing an important role. A common feedback mechanism (CFM) project that enables two-way communication with affected communities, the call centre is a crucial part of measures being put in place in Libya to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Using the common feedback mechanism number as a COVID-19 information hotline serves its purpose exactly: to work with Libya to facilitate information flow from both sides – from the National Centre for Disease Control so people have easy access to the information they need to fight COVID-19, and from the people to be able to express the support they require and whether their needs increase in these days. That way, we also better know how to respond as humanitarian agencies,” explains Samer Abdeljaber, WFP Country Director in Libya.

Source: World Food Programme