Sky Technologies Appoints Renowned Architect Bernard Zyscovich as Chair of Newly Formed Architectural and Real Estate Advisory Board

Architectural and Real Estate Advisory Board to Promote Adoption of the SkyPlug and Sky Platform in Single Family and Multi-Family Residential Applications

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (“Sky Technologies” or “the Company”), a Company significantly enhancing safety in homes and buildings as well as smart home lifestyle, with highly disruptive smart platform technologies and over 60 issued and pending patents globally, today announced that renowned architect and urban planning thought leader Bernard Zyscovich will Chair Sky’s newly formed Architectural and Real Estate Advisory Board.

Bernard Zyscovich, Founder and CEO of Zyscovich Architects, is an internationally recognized design and thought leader in holistic master planning and Real Urbanism. His major urban design projects as well as his writing on architecture and urban design have been published widely in numerous books and magazines. Zyscovich has lent his expertise to a varied group of professionals in the private and public sectors, such as the Florida Redevelopment Association, the National Association of Homebuilders and the New York Metro Transit Authority TOD Coordination Council, among many others. A Fellow of the American Institute of Architects, Zyscovich is also a recipient of AIA Miami’s highest honor, the Silver Medal Award, for Lifetime Achievement in Design. After studying urban design at the Universita’ di Architettura in Venice, Italy, Zyscovich received his architecture degree at New York’s Pratt Institute. Zyscovich’s numerous major projects include the development of Midtown, Miami, Dumbo Heights Mixed-Use Development, New-York, and the Bogota International Airport, Colombia.

Chaired by Mr. Zyscovich, Sky’s Architectural and Real Estate Advisory Board is expected to drive the adoption of Sky’s Plug Smart Platforms into multi-family residential buildings and communities.

Zyscovich said: “I am incredibly excited to join Sky Technologies to chair its Architectural and Real Estate Advisory Board, as I strongly believe that Sky’s disruptive smart platforms are game-changing for the integration of smart technologies into homes and buildings. Sky’s plug & play platforms empower new and existing homeowners, apartment building owners and builders to make their homes and buildings become smart-safe instantly.

“We are already in preliminary discussions with leading real estate developers and apartment building owners regarding the possibility of converting their buildings to smart-safe as a new standard. I look forward to working closely with the team at Sky to ensure these compelling technologies become ubiquitous in the marketplace,” concluded Zyscovich.

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of Sky Technologies, commented: “It is truly a great honor to welcome a thought leader like Bernard to the Sky technologies team. The breadth and depth of his experience in modern residential projects is without equal. Examples of his urban design projects can be viewed by clicking here. With the formation of our Architectural and Real Estate Advisory Board, I believe we are well positioned to enhance industry adoption at launch and create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders.”

About SQL Technologies Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard.

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) d/b/a Sky Technologies has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the proposed initial public offering. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its smart products and technologies, the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of Sky’s Plug Smart Platforms into multi-family residential buildings and communities, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

