- ticket title
- Libya: Landmines Left After Armed Group Withdraws [EN/AR]
- Ethiopian Diaspora Champions Digital Apps in Fight Against COVID
- How COVID Is Affecting Elections in Africa
- Libya vows to expose perpetrators to justice over Bangladeshi killing
- Press Conference by Security Council President on Work Programme for June, July
-
Libya: Landmines Left After Armed Group Withdraws [EN/AR]June 3, 2020
Victim-Activated Explosive Devices Endanger Human Lives
(Washington, DC) – An armed group and affiliates fighting for control of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, appear to have used antipersonnel landmines and booby traps there in late May 2020, Human Rights Watch said …Read more
-
Ethiopian Diaspora Champions Digital Apps in Fight Against COVIDJune 3, 2020
In Ethiopia, mobile applications are spreading fast to help health care workers and the public fight against COVID-19, which has claimed 12 lives in the country and affected about 1,100 people. Ethiopian web developers have designed seven apps that do …Read more
-
How COVID Is Affecting Elections in AfricaJune 3, 2020
The novel coronavirus has complicated the election-year calendar for Africa, as elsewhere, prompting some polling delays, suspensions and uncertainties. It also has created openings for leaders to exploit fears and tighten their grips on power, political observers say.
At least …Read more
-
Libya vows to expose perpetrators to justice over Bangladeshi killingJune 2, 2020
DHAKA– The UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) has pledged Bangladesh that it would expose the perpetrators involved in the killing of 26 Bangladeshi nationals there.Read more
The Libyan foreign ministry made the vow while strongly condemning the killing by …
-
Press Conference by Security Council President on Work Programme for June, JulyJune 2, 2020
The Security Council will embrace a wide-ranging approach to security matters in June and July — tackling issues ranging from peacekeeping mandates to human rights to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic — as it continues its virtual work under …Read more
-
Secretary Pompeo’s Call with French Foreign Minister Le DrianJune 2, 2020
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:Read more
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss steps to reduce violence and advance a negotiated political solution to …
-
Greece Protests Turkish Drilling Plans in MediterraneanJune 2, 2020
Greece has lodged strong protest with Turkey over Turkish plans to expand oil and gas exploration in in areas of the Mediterranean Sea that Greece considers its own. The Greek government has warned that any drilling in Greece’s continental shelf …Read more
-
European Union provides EUR 18 million to support the most vulnerable in 20 new municipalities across LibyaJune 2, 2020
Within the framework of the EU Trust Fund for Africa, the European Union has backed with €18 million (US$ 19,861,200 million) a new phase of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resilience project in Libya which aims at improving the …Read more
-
Libya – Civilians killed and injured by shelling (DG ECHO, UNSMIL) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 June 2020)June 2, 2020
On 31 May 2020, in Tripoli, IDF (multiple Grad rockets) has reportedly impacted the areas of Gurji district. Reports stated that the rockets were fired by the Libyan National Army (LNA) from Tripoli International Airport (TIA) axis following mutual shelling …Read more