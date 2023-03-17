Sisi thanks children volunteering in “Shoulder-to-Shoulder” initiative

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi thanked via video-conference volunteering children, who take part in the launching ceremony of the Shoulder-to-Shoulder initiative at Cairo International Stadium.

The initiative aims to distribute six million cartons of food supplies to 20 million citizens across all of Egypt before the holy month of Ramadan, according to the National Alliance for Civil Development Work (NACDW).

The initiative is the biggest of its kind in Egypt's history, the NACDW said.

The NACDW, which was launched in March 2022 to provide services in areas such as health and education, is a 34-entity alliance that includes the Decent Life Foundation (DLF), Resala Charity Organization, Orman Association and the Egyptian Food Bank.

Source: State Information Service Egypt