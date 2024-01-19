Simplifying Calculation Launches New SBA 504 Loan Calculator for Small Businesses

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / Simplifying Calculation, a startup based in Silicon Valley, launches a brand new SBA 504 Loan Calculator . Software is built for Small Businesses who are either in the market or are interested in learning about the details and calculations involved for a SBA 504 Loan .

SBA 504 Loan Calculator conducts a multitude of calculations.

The software calculates:

Monthly Payment on the Bank Loan Monthly Payment on the CDC Loan 2 Total Cost of both the loans Total Fees involved for Bank Loan Total Fees along with breakdown for all 3 types of CDC fees Business Payment | Amortization Schedule for the entire term (Principal | Interest Breakdown) for all loans Visualization for all loan scenarios simultaneously 10 Year Prepayment penalty schedule for SBA 504 Loans

This software is available for free to Small Businesses

The SBA 504 Loan Calculator is one of the most comprehensive and detailed SBA Loan softwares

Simplifying Calculation is using technology to build detailed softwares and resources to help serve the Small Business Lending space.

The startup is building multiple softwares in the Small Business Lending domain such as SBA 7a Calculator, SBA 7a vs 504, Commercial Loan Calculator, Business Term Loan Calculator, 1031 Exchange / Capital Gains Calculator among others. The startup is also building softwares in the Consumer Finance space along with other SBA Loan Calculator and Small Business Lending .

You can preview these softwares at SBA 504 Loan Calculator

Simplifying Calculation aims to help simplify the calculation process that is an inherent part of any financial transaction, be it for personal finance, small business, or investments.

Powering Finance Through Simplicity

Media Details

Company Name: Simplifying Calculation

City & Country: San Jose, USA

Business mail: info@simplifyingcalculation.com

Website: https://www.simplifyingcalculation.com

SOURCE: Simplifying Calculation