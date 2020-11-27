Siala Meets With His Tunisian And Algerian Counterparts

Foreign Minister Mohamed Siala met with his counterparts, Algerian Sabri Boukadoum and Tunisian Othman al-Grandi. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on its website that the meeting came within the framework of consultations and coordination of positions between Libya, Tunisia and Algeria, prior to the start of the forty-seventh session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which will start Friday in the capital of Niger, Miami.

Source: Libya News Agency