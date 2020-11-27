Siala Meets With His Tunisian And Algerian Counterparts

Breaking news
- ticket title
- The United States Sanctions Libyan Individual and Militia Connected to Serious Human Rights Abuse in Libya
- Second Committee Approves Three Resolutions, including One on Protecting Global Climate for Present, Future Generations
- UNHCR Update Libya (27 November 2020) [EN/AR]
- The French Embassy In Libya Confirms Its Support For The NOC, And Threatens To Impose Sanctions On Those Who Threaten It
- The Tunisian Consulate In Tripoli Announces The Release Of (19) Tunisians Who Were Detained In Libya
Siala Meets With His Tunisian And Algerian CounterpartsNovember 27, 2020
Foreign Minister Mohamed Siala met with his counterparts, Algerian Sabri Boukadoum and Tunisian Othman al-Grandi. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on its website that the meeting came within the framework of consultations and coordination of positions between Libya, Tunisia and Algeria, prior to the start of the forty-seventh session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which will start Friday in the capital of Niger, Miami.
Source: Libya News Agency
POST YOUR COMMENTS
You must be logged in to post a comment.