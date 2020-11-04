SenseTime Awarded CE Mark for AI Medical Solution SenseCare-Lung Pro

Software enables faster and more automated diagnosis of lung diseases including COVID-19

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — SenseTime, the world-leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, announced its AI-empowered software solution, SenseCare-Lung Pro, has been awarded the CE mark to meet the safety and performance requirements demanded in the European Economic Area (EEA). The software enables faster and more automated diagnosis of lung diseases including COVID-19 infections based on CT image analysis.

The CE certification of SenseCare-Lung Pro ensures that the software can be commercialised in the EU market under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR), a new regulation issued in response to the development of the medical device industry with higher requirements for clinical evaluation and product testing before the device is approved for use in the market. This milestone demonstrates the solution’s ability to analyze lung diseases safely and effectively.

Based on SenseTime’s deep-learning technologies, SenseCare-Lung Pro software improves the efficiency and accuracy of the diagnostic procedures for doctors in identifying lung cancers and pneumonia. Its AI capabilities mean it can automatically detect abnormalities of lung nodules and pneumonia, like COVID-19. It provides comprehensive analysis such as lesion classification, risk evaluation, quantification, and general structured reports.

“This is a significant milestone for SenseTime in our strategy to bring SenseCare-Lung Pro to international markets and support doctors in the diagnosis of critical lung diseases. The software has been further upgraded to detect suspect cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic to ease the strain on medical resources in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and a dozen other cities. SenseTime will continue its extensive research activity to develop the highest quality and standards of AI products to empower the healthcare sector for the global community,” said Dr. Zhang Shaoting, Vice President and Deputy Head of Research at SenseTime.

“We are delighted our AI medical solution has been approved and recognized by global standards authorities. This is significant to our international clients, especially for the clients in the Middle East where governments are committed to improving the lives of their citizens by utilizing AI to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the healthcare sector. SenseTime looks forward to reshaping the healthcare sectors for a better tomorrow along with the medical professionals in the region,” said George Huang, President of International Business Group of SenseTime.

SenseCare-Lung Pro solution is one of several applications in SenseTime’s SenseCare Smart Health Platform – an AI-powered platform which offers an array of healthcare applications for over 13 organs and body parts, covering chest, cardiovascular, liver, pathology, orthopedics and radiotherapy. It can assist doctors throughout the clinical process, from diagnosis, 3D surgery planning to rehabilitation tracking to meet the demands of various departments including radiology, pathology, cardiology, orthopedic, surgery, radiotherapy, etc.

