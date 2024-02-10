Seizure of more than 24,000 Tramadol pills in the border municipality of Amsaad.Ghazal wins silver at the Hustopece International Athletics in Czech Republic

Benghazi: The Criminal Investigation Agency branch in the border municipality of Amsaad seized 24.743 Tramadol pills. The agency's communication office stated that the operation took place after information was received from the agency's branch in Amsaad, indicating the presence of smuggled materials through the roads prepared for smuggling on the Libyan-Egyptian border, and among these materials were hallucinogenic pills called "Tramadol." The office added that the operation included assigning a search and investigation team in civilian clothing on the roads prepared for smuggling on the Libyan-Egyptian border and preparing an ambush for the smugglers who managed to escape towards the Egyptian border, leaving behind a shipment of hallucinogenic pills that the agency's members seized and referred to the Public Prosecution Source: Libyan News Agency Prague, The Syrian national athletics team player, Majd al-Din Ghazal, gained silver at the International Hustopece Forum, currently held in the Czech capital, Prague. Ghazal jumped 220 cm, which is the same height jumped by the Czech athlete who placed first, but he achieved it with more attempts. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency