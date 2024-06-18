

Baghdad, The Military Intelligence Directorate announced the seizure and destruction of a number of terrorist hideouts, dens and caves in the Anbar desert.

The Directorate said in a statement that “based on accurate intelligence information from the Intelligence Division of the Fifth Division affiliated with the Military Intelligence Directorate and in cooperation with the security forces holding the ground, and after searching and inspecting, a number of hideouts, dens and caves belonging to the defeated ISIS gangs were seized in the Anbar desert in Al-Ka’ra area.”

It explained that “a repair workshop, spare parts for vehicles, several holes, food supplies, other equipment and various other materials were found.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency