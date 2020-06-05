Breaking news
- France Says It Killed Al-Qaida North Africa Chief With US Help
- Libya conflict: UN-backed GNA regains full control of Tripoli from east-based warlord Gen Haftar
- Secretary Pompeo’s Call with United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
- Thirty countries will benefit as Global Environment Facility funds FAO-led projects
- LIBYA GOVERNMENT SAYS RETAKES HAFTAR’S LAST REDOUBT IN WEST
Secretary Pompeo’s Call with United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al NahyanJune 5, 2020
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates. The Secretary and the Crown Prince discussed regional and bilateral issues of concern, including agreeing on the need for a ceasefire in Libya and return to UN-led political negotiations. The Secretary also thanked the Crown Prince for his strong partnership with the United States in combatting the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Source: US State Department
