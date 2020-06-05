Saturday, 6/6/2020 | 5:50 UTC+0
Secretary Pompeo’s Call with United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

June 5, 2020   

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates. The Secretary and the Crown Prince discussed regional and bilateral issues of concern, including agreeing on the need for a ceasefire in Libya and return to UN-led political negotiations. The Secretary also thanked the Crown Prince for his strong partnership with the United States in combatting the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: US State Department

