Secretary Pompeo’s Call with German Foreign Minister Maas

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas today to discuss Germany’s priorities for its presidencies of the Council of the European Union and the United Nations Security Council, which began July 1. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Maas also discussed the path forward to economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S.-EU cooperation in confronting China, and steps toward a lasting cessation to violence and progress on political dialogue in Libya. The Secretary underscored U.S. commitment to the Transatlantic relationship and the need for continued coordinated action to confront global challenges.

Source: US State Department