Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry

Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Egyptian Foreign Minister ShoukryAugust 6, 2020
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Shoukry discussed regional issues, including the importance of supporting a UN-brokered ceasefire in Libya through political and economic talks.
Source: US State Department
