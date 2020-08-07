Friday, 7/8/2020 | 10:16 UTC+0
Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry

August 6, 2020   

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Shoukry discussed regional issues, including the importance of supporting a UN-brokered ceasefire in Libya through political and economic talks.

Source: US State Department

