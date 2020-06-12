Breaking news
- British Embassy In Libya: The Proliferation Of Mines And Remnants Of War In The Areas Of Clashes Is A Terrible Threat To The Lives Of Civilians
- Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Call with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell
- The French Ministry Of Defense Denies The Flight Of Its Warplanes Over Sirt City
- Tunisian Defense Minister: There Is No Deployment Of Any Foreign Forces In Tunisia, And The Solution In Libya Is Political
- The German Ambassador To Libya Discusses With The Mayor Of Al Bayda Municipality The Support Of Infrastructure Projects And The Promotion Of Economic Development
Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Call with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy BorrellJune 12, 2020
The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. The Secretary and High Representative discussed the urgent need for an end to the conflict in Libya amid worsening foreign interference and ways the EU’s Operation IRINI can best support implementation of the UN arms embargo.
Source: US State Department
