Secretary-General Condemns Killing of Migrants, Refugees in Libya Air Strikes, Noting United Nations Gave Warring Parties Detention Centre’s Coordinates

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres:

The Secretary-General is outraged by reports that at least 44 migrants and refugees, including women and children, have been killed and more than 130 injured following air strikes at the Tajoura migrant detention centre, east of Tripoli. He condemns this horrendous incident in the strongest terms. He expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a quick recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General calls for an independent investigation of the circumstances of this incident, to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice, noting that the United Nations had provided exact coordinates of the detention centre to the parties. The Secretary-General further reminds all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law to take all feasible precautions to avoid, and in any event to minimize, incidental loss of civilian life, injury to civilians and damage to civilian objects, and to refrain from directing attacks against civilians. This incident underscores the urgency to provide all refugees and migrants with safe shelter until their asylum claims can be processed or they can be safely repatriated.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call for an immediate ceasefire in Libya and a return to political dialogue.

Source: United Nations