Secretary-General Condemns Continued Attacks on Medical Facilities in Libya

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the heavy shelling, for the second consecutive day, of Al Khadra General Hospital in Tripoli. He also condemns the continued attacks on medical personnel, hospitals and medical facilities, particularly at a time when they are critical to prevent the spread of the COVID‑19 pandemic.

The Secretary-General reminds all parties that medical personnel, hospitals and medical facilities are protected under international humanitarian law and that attacks on them may constitute war crimes.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call for a global ceasefire and a humanitarian pause in Libya in order to save lives and enable the Libyan authorities and their partners to devote all their energies to stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Source: United Nations