Saudi EXIM Bank Goes Live on Temenos Core Banking Platform

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND – EQS Newswire – 29 March 2023 – Temenos (www.Temenos.com) (SIX: TEMN) today announced that Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi EXIM Bank) (https://apo-opa.info/42NrEET) has implemented Temenos core banking platform (https://apo-opa.info/3G2pGXB), going live in just six months. Temenos enables Saudi EXIM Bank to drive operational and financial efficiency, making it faster and easier for businesses to access trade finance, promoting job creation and economic growth in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Temenos’ modern and cloud-native, core banking platform was rapidly deployed. Saudi EXIM Bank worked closely with Temenos and its consultancy and implementation partners, which brought deep local market expertise. Furthermore, Temenos KSA Model Bank approach offered pre-packaged functionality and best practices, which helped the bank meet its business and regulatory requirements in a timely and effective way. Temenos Project Consulting Services with their knowledge and best practices also helped accelerate the project delivery.

Saudi EXIM Bank provides holistic financial services, catering specifically to the needs of businesses in KSA engaged in international trade. By implementing Temenos core banking platform, the bank can streamline its operations and automate processes increasing the bank’s operational efficiency. Temenos’ open platform for composable banking offers flexible and comprehensive coverage for a variety of facility types.

Saudi EXIM Bank was established in 2020 to promote the export of Saudi non-oil products and boost their competency across economic sectors in the global markets. The bank provides financing services, guarantees, and credit insurance with competitive advantages, to enhance confidence in Saudi products.

H.E. Eng. Saad Bin Abdulaziz AlKhalb, CEO of Saudi EXIM Bank, commented: “Our core banking system implementation with Temenos is a step forward for Saudi EXIM Bank to better equipped for achieving the development goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. It will enable faster transaction processing times, improved customer experience, and a more efficient use of resources. It will also help us to better manage risks, with improved data analytics and real-time monitoring capabilities. We are pleased that we have been able to go live in such a short time aided by Temenos’ understanding of banking in Saudi Arabia and its pre-built banking processes.”

William Moroney, Managing Director – Middle East and Africa, Temenos, said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to the team at Saudi EXIM Bank on their go-live with the Temenos cloud-native core banking platform. To implement a new core banking system in under six months is a fantastic achievement. Temenos has a strong presence in the Middle East region with the experience of taking many of the region’s leading banks live on our platform. Banks of the future need a modern, agile core and with deployable components which cover all areas of banking. We look forward to seeing Saudi EXIM Bank and trade finance flourish in KSA on their new Temenos platform.”

Prema Varadhan, President Product and Chief Operating Officer, Temenos, said: “With clients such as Allied Irish Bank (AIB) (https://apo-opa.info/3TOH3km) in Ireland, Commerce Bank (https://apo-opa.info/3lLtWE5) in the USA, and Al Rajhi (https://apo-opa.info/40p0cMn) in Saudi Arabia, corporate banking is a key focus for Temenos. We have a robust product roadmap and we continue to invest heavily to deliver rich corporate banking functionality to help banks reduce the number of legacy systems on a cloud-native platform and improve automation and efficiency.”

In 2022, Temenos was named a leader in The Forrester Wave : Digital Banking Processing Platforms for Corporate Banking, Q3 2022 (https://apo-opa.info/40l1kAs), with Forrester stating that “Temenos sets the pace in AI-powered banking capabilities and application architecture.”

