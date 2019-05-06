SASO authorizes TUV Rheinland to provide conformity assessment services for Saudi Quality Mark licenses

New recognition highlights TUV Rheinland’s ongoing efforts to safeguard product quality in the dynamic Saudi market

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — The Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) has authorized the leading global testing, inspection and certification provider, TUV Rheinland, to provide conformity assessment services for manufacturers, traders and retailers applying for licenses to use the coveted Saudi Quality Mark in:

This latest recognition by SASO expands the range of services offered by TUV Rheinland well beyond its existing ability to grant certificates of conformity (COC) and pre-verification of conformity assessments for shipments of goods. As a notified body for SASO since 2005, TUV Rheinland is now able to provide conformity assessment services for Saudi Quality Mark license applications in a range of areas, including:

Electrical and electronic products

Construction products and general building materials

Chemical products and petroleum

Various other products, such as textiles, children’s toys, radios and telecommunication terminal equipment, vehicle maintenance workshops and footwear

The Quality Mark is an important guide for consumers looking for products that conform to Saudi standards. In addition to increasing customer confidence and satisfaction, the Quality Mark is also aimed at helping merchants to boost sales. Perhaps more importantly, the Quality Mark facilitates the flow of products imported into and exported from the Kingdom, supports the national economy, and increases the competitiveness of Saudi products in local and international markets.

“The internationally accredited SASO Quality Mark enables products to compete in the local and international markets, supporting Saudi branded industries and products and expanding their horizons in target markets. It is part of a series of objectives aimed at enhancing the safety of products and consumer confidence in Saudi products, inside and outside Saudi Arabia, and raising competitiveness to achieve regional leadership,” said Fares Naouri, TUV Rheinland’s Regional Manager — India, Middle East and Africa – Government Inspections and International Trade.

“This agreement highlights the importance that TUV Rheinland places on the Saudi market. It also reflects our ongoing efforts to provide more value to customers in terms of ensuring product safety and that goods fulfil local and global market regulations. These are critical considerations when it comes to gaining the trust of governments, businesses and even end-users in the reliability of supply chains,” he said.

About TUV Rheinland

TUV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded nearly 150 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000 people; annual turnover is EUR 2 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TUV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TUV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com