Sarraj Calls On Political Forces In The Country To Unite And Leave The Differences Behind.

Tripoli, December 25, 2020 – Lana – President of the presidential council ‘Fayez Sarraj’, welcomed the results on all different tracks under the auspices of the UNSMIL. Thursday, on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of independence, in a speech to the Libyan people, which was followed by ‘LANA’, Sarraj called all political forces to unite and to close the page of differences, in order to achieve stability and security and to stop the deterioration the homeland is experiencing. Sarraj, also demanded all members of the presidential council to be as one to burden the responsibility, and to work together for the sake of security and stability of Libya.

Source: Libyan News Agency