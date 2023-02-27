SANA: 10 CITIZENS MARTYRED, 12 INJURED IN MINE BLASTS IN SALAMYIEH, HAMA COUNTRYSIDE

Ten citizens were martyred and 12 others were injured in the blasts of two landmines left behind by Daesh (ISIS) terrorists, in the vicinity of Salamiyeh area in Hama eastern countryside.

SANA reporter in Hama stated that while a group of people were searching for truffles in the lands of al-Mistriha villages in Salamyieh eastern countryside, a landmine left behind by Daesh (ISIS) terrorists went off, causing the martyrdom of nine citizens and the injury of two others who were transferred to Salamiyah National Hospital.

Another mine left behind Daesh (ISIS) terrorists went off to the east of Salamyieh City, causing the martyrdom of a citizen and while ten others sustained wounds of varying severity while searching for the truffles, according to the reporter.

On Feb. 17th, 53 citizens were martyred in an attack carried out by the Daesh (ISIS) terrorist terrorists, southeast of al-Sukhna city in Homs eastern countryside.

Source: National News Agency-Lebnon