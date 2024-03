Former Prime Minister, Tammam Salam, on Monday received at his residence in Mousaitbeh, a delegation from the administrative body of the 'Beirut Families Association", headed by its President Mohieddin Kashli. Discussions touched on the prevailing conditions of the city of Beirut and its families. The delegation extended an invitation to former premier Salam to attend the Association's Ramadan Iftar. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon